One arrested after reported argument, shooting in restaurant drive-through

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – An arrest was made after an argument in the drive-through of a fast-food restaurant ended in gunfire.

Clintuan Docher, 21, was charged with two counts of aggravated assault.

- Advertisement -

He was expected to make a court appearance Tuesday afternoon to have his bond set.

The shooting happened the night of May 15, in the Cookout parking lot in Columbus.

Investigators believed Docher got into an argument with another driver, which led to the shooting.

No one was injured in the shooting.

A car was hit by a bullet during the incident.