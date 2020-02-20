One arrested, police searching for two more accused of breaking into pawn shop

ACKERMAN, Miss. (WCBI) – Three Louisville men were accused of breaking into a pawn shop in Ackerman.

One teenager is behind bars. Now, police have asked for the public’s help finding the two others believed to be involved.

Treyvion Jones has been arrested and charged with attempted burglary.

Bond for the 19-year-old is set at $5,000.

Jones, along with Kirsten Gill and Lajordan Coleman, were accused of breaking into Guns N’ Roses Pawn Shop on February 1.

Police Chief Tim Cook says Gill and Coleman remain on the run.

If anyone has information on the whereabouts of the two men, you’re asked to contact Ackerman Police or Crime Stoppers of North Mississippi.