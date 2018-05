CHOCTAW COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI)- Investigators in Choctaw County are investigating a shooting that left one person dead.

Choctaw County Chief Deputy Lee Upchurch confirms one person was shot and killed at a home near the Bywy community late Tuesday evening.

No word if anyone is custody.

This is a developing story and we’ll of course continue to update you as we learn more information, both on air and online.