One Dead In Columbus Shooting

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI)- An early Sunday morning shooting at a Columbus apartment complex leaves one man dead.

Columbus Police officers were dispatched to The Reserve Apartments on 31st Avenue around 2:00am. According to police, there had been an argument in the parking lot of the complex. Chief Fred Shelton says the victim and the shooter knew each other.

The identity of the victim will be released by Lowndes County Coroner Greg Merchant.

A second person was injured during the incident and is being treated for non-life-threatening injuries at Baptist Golden Triangle. In a statement released from the Columbus Police Department, Shelton says investigators are working to determine exactly how that second person was injured.

So far, no arrests have been made. However, Shelton says information on a suspect is being developed.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to call Crimestoppers at 800-530-7151.