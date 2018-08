PRENTISS COUNTY (WCBI) – A Wednesday afternoon crash on the Natchez Trace parkway leaves a Dennis man dead. Park rangers say a Belmont man was driving on the parkway when his pickup crossed the center line and hit 68 year old Danny Joe Eaton’s car head on. Eaton died at the scene near mile marker 291.

This is the second fatality in 3 weeks on the parkway. Chief Ranger Sarah Davis says they had gone nine months without a traffic death