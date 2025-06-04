One dead, one critically injured in early morning crash in Union County

UNION COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – One person is dead and another critically injured after a two-vehicle crash in Union County early Wednesday morning.

The collision happened around 5:30 a.m. on Highway 30, according to the Union County Coroner.

Joshua Smith, 33, died at the scene. Another person was airlifted to a nearby hospital and is listed in critical condition.

The Mississippi Highway Patrol is handling the investigation into the cause of the crash.

For 24/7 news and updates, follow us on Facebook and X.