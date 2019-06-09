One dead, several injured after crane collapse in Dallas

One person was killed after a crane collapsed onto a downtown Dallas apartment building Sunday afternoon amidst severe weather hitting the area. According to the National Weather Service, the Dallas-Fort Worth metropolitan area and surrounding cities are under a severe thunderstorm watch.

CBS News Dallas Forth Worth reported one person is dead and two people are in critical condition after a crane collapsed onto the Elan City Lights building. Three others are in serious condition, though one person was already released from the hospital. Dallas Fire and Rescue confirmed to CBS News two rescues occurred.

“Multiple resources, to include Fire Operations, Emergency Medical Services, Urban Search and Rescue and Hazardous Materials assets, have been dispatched to the scene to help mitigate the situation. There have been reports of multiple injuries, but no confirmed details at this time,” Dallas Fire and Rescue said in a statement.

Video of the crane collapse was captured by Dallas residents on Twitter.

I got a video of the crane collapsing in Dallas. I hope everyone’s ok— it was terrifying to watch pic.twitter.com/SrC9Kwy2ur — sophie (@soph_daigle) June 9, 2019

The DFW Scanner, a news blog dedicated to informing the North Texas and Dallas area of emergency and public safety alerts, posted a photo of the damage on its official Twitter page.

Dallas Fire-Rescue along with their Urban Search and Rescue on scene of a crane that has collapsed into a building at 2600 Live Oak Street near downtown Dallas. Avoid this area. More: https://t.co/TWxacRRLSp Photo: Bianca Dominique pic.twitter.com/tJdxiTConk — DFW Scanner (@DFWscanner) June 9, 2019

The crane collapse comes as strong weather and storms hit the Dallas metropolitan area. The National Weather Service said the region spanning Texas Hill Country and Dallas Forth Worth is experiencing severe thunderstorms capable of producing damaging winds, large hail and even tornados.

There has been a ground stop for incoming flights at Dallas-Fort Worth Airport due to weather. A video posted on Twitter showed debris flying in the air from a skyscraper under construction and crashing into a nearby building, breaking windows.