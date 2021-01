The Lee County Sheriff's Department says the incident happened around 3:30 pm at Tupelo Trace Apartments.

LEE COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI)- One person is dead after an afternoon shooting in Lee County.

The Lee County Sheriff’s Department says the incident happened around 3:30 p.m. at Tupelo Trace Apartments.

One person has died from gunshot wounds.

Two other victims were transported to North Mississippi Medical Center.

Deputies have one person of interest in custody and two weapons have been recovered from the scene.

This incident is currently under investigation.