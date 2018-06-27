One Dead after Wednesday Afternoon Crash in Tishomingo County

TISHOMINGO COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) -A Dennis woman is killed in a Wednesday afternoon crash in Tishomingo County.

According to the Mississippi Highway Patrol, it appears a tractor-trailer was traveling east on MS- 4 near the Natchez Trace when it was struck by a westbound Buick LeSabre.

- Advertisement -

The driver of the Buick, Traci Wheelington, died at the scene. The driver of the truck, David Drewry of Hamilton, Alabama was not injured.

Troopers report that Wheelington was likely not wearing her seatbelt.

The accident is still under investigation.