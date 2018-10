WINSTON COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI)- A Starkville man is dead following a motorcycle crash in Winston County.

The crash happened at 1 a.m. Monday on Highway 25 North near Morgantown Road near Louisville.

Winston County Coroner Scott Gregory pronounced 50-year-old Mark Cantrell dead at the Winston Medical Center ER.

Gregory said Cantrell succumbed to massive internal injuries from the crash.

Mississippi Highway Patrol and the Winston Sheriff’s Office are investigating.