One hospitalized, car flipped in Pickens County wreck

PICKENS COUNTY, Ala. (WCBI) – A Pickens County wreck sends a person to the hospital Monday afternoon.

Alabama Troopers say two vehicles collided on Highway 17, roughly half-way between Carrollton and Aliceville.

- Advertisement -

As you can see in the pictures, a red Lincoln SUV collided with a tan Chevrolet SUV, rolling the Chevy into a ditch.

The driver of the Chevy says she was heading north on Highway 17 when the red SUV started swerving into her lane when they hit.

There’s been no update so far to the condition of the hospitalized driver.

This is a developing story and will be updated.