One hospitalized, one in custody after stabbing at Walmart

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – There were some tense moments for Thursday evening shoppers at the Columbus Walmart.

Lowndes County 911 received multiple calls regarding a stabbing.

There were several law enforcement officers in the area, and Columbus police were on the seen in minutes.

According to Columbus Police Chief Joseph Daughtry, two men got into a fight in the store, and one of the men pulled a knife and stabbed the other.

Officers caught up with the accused assailant at a gas station about 200 yards away from the store.

Columbus firefighters treated the victim until the ambulance crew arrived.

Witnesses said the wounds appeared to be non-life threatening.

So far, no charges have been filed.

“Our main concern was making sure that everybody in Walmart was safe and that we had kids in here we had ladies in here we had senior citizens in here we everybody in here. So that’s why, like I said, you saw such a strong presence, police presence. I want to thank the Lowndes County Sheriff’s Office for responding with us because you can’t never have too many hands on deck,” said Daughtry.

Daughtry was quick to thank the Lowndes County Sheriff’s Office and Columbus Fire and Rescue for their assistance and quick response to the scene.

