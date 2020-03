TUPELO, Miss. (WCBI) – A hostage standoff in Tupelo ended with a man arrested and nobody physically hurt.

Police were called to a house in the 1100 block of Van Buren early Wednesday morning.

- Advertisement -

A man was reportedly holding two females hostage and refused to come out.

Around 8:30 a.m. the suspect and the two hostages came out of the house. The suspect was arrested.

Detectives are interviewing everyone involved and may release more information later.//