One injured after stabbing between Columbus Public Works employees

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – An argument between two Columbus Public Works employees turns violent after one of the men is stabbed.

The incident happened just after 2 o’clock this afternoon on 11th Street South, near South Pickensville Road.

- Advertisement -

Police Chief Fred Shelton said the men work on the same crew and got into an argument while the truck they were in was stopped.

The victim will require stitches but police do not believe the injuries are life-threatening.

Police have not identified the suspect but said he will be charged with aggravated assault.

Mayor Robert Smith said both employees are on administrative leave.