COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI)- One person was taken to an area hospital after two trucks collide in downtown Columbus.

It happened around 3 p.m. Thursday afternoon at 3rd Avenue and 4th Street South.

A red Dodge pickup and Gray Nissan Titan collided.

It’s unclear what caused the crash.

One woman was taken to the hospital. Her injuries are unknown at this time.

Columbus Police are investigating the crash.