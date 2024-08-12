One injured in Corinth shooting – Police are looking for witnesses and video

CORINTH, Miss. (WCBI) – One person was injured in a weekend shooting in Corinth. Now police are asking for your help to find the shooter.

Corinth Police were called to the John Street Park area at 12:25 Sunday morning for a report of shots fired.

Within minutes of receiving that call, they also got a call from Magnolia Regional Health Center about a gunshot victim that had been brought in there.

Officers were told that there had been a large party at the park when shots rang out.

One person was shot in the leg.

They were taken by a personal vehicle to Magnolia Regional Health Center where they were treated and released.

At this time, no arrests have been made.

Police believe that with such a large group at the scene when the shooting happened, someone may have seen or heard something.

They are asking for anyone with information or video evidence of the incident to come forward either by calling the Corinth Police Department at 662-286-3377 or Crime Stoppers of Northeast Mississippi at 800-773-8477, or you can use the P 3 tips app.

Crime Stoppers will pay up to $2,000.00 for information that leads to an arrest in this case, and you can report anonymously.