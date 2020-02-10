One injured in Lowndes County crash

LOWNDES COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – One person was injured after a van flipped and trapped a woman inside her vehicle.

The crash happened on Yorkville Road, about 9:30, on Monday morning.

A witness told WCBI that a car hydroplaned and collided with the van. The van rolled over and trapped the woman inside.

Witnesses and District 3 volunteer firefighters helped get her out of the vehicle.

The driver of the car did not appear to be injured.

Lowndes County deputies are investigating the crash.