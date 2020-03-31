One injured, one facing charges after shooting in Louisville

LOUISVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) – A shooting at a Louisville plant early Tuesday morning left one man injured and another facing charges.

Louisville police officers responded to Winston Plywood and Veneer shortly after 3:00 a.m. When officers arrived, they found 23-year-old Hassan Jordan with a gunshot wound.

They arrested 31-year-old Timothy Hemphill. He’s charged with aggravated assault.

Police Chief Sean Holdiness said both men were employees at the plant and were on a break.

Jordan was treated at Winston Medical Center and released.

Hemphill is awaiting an initial appearance. Police continue to investigate the shooting.