One injured, one facing charges after shooting in Louisville

LOUISVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) – A shooting at a Louisville plant early Tuesday morning left one man injured and another facing charges.
Louisville police officers responded to Winston Plywood and Veneer shortly after 3:00 a.m. When officers arrived, they found 23-year-old Hassan Jordan with a gunshot wound.
They arrested 31-year-old Timothy Hemphill. He’s charged with aggravated assault.
Police Chief Sean Holdiness said both men were employees at the plant and were on a break.
Jordan was treated at Winston Medical Center and released.
Hemphill is awaiting an initial appearance. Police continue to investigate the shooting.