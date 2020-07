TUPELO, Miss. (WCBI) – A man is in critical condition after a Sunday afternoon shooting in Tupelo.

Tupelo police said the incident occurred around 4:30 p.m. in the 2900 block of South Green Street.

The victim was transported to NMMC ER in critical condition.

Police say a suspect was arrested at the scene.

WCBI will have more details as they become available.