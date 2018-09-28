One jailed; One healing after Aberdeen shooting

ABERDEEN (WCBI) – An Overnight shooting in Aberdeen sends one person to the hospital, and lands a juvenile in custody….
Aberdeen Assistant Police Chief Quinell Shumpert says the shooting happened at 7-46 on South Thayer Avenue Thursday night….
Shumpert says the suspect was shot once in the leg…..
The suspect was taken to North Mississippi Medical Center in Tupelo and is stable….
Since the alleged shooter is a juvenile, his name is not being released at this time…
The shooting remains under investigation…