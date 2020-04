STARKVILLE (WCBI) – Two minutes from crime to capture Saturday night in Starkville. Police say a fight on East Garrard Street ended with a man being shot.

39 year old Eric Dotson faces an attempted murder charge in connection with the 9:30 disturbance. The unidentified victim was flown to a hospital in another city.

Police say extra patrols because of the Covid 19 crisis allowed officers to be on scene