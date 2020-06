COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – A Kosciusko woman was killed in a Columbus accident.

The one-vehicle crash happened on Military Road, near Black Creek Road, about 9 o’clock Wednesday night.

Investigators said the SUV left the road and hit a tree.

Lowndes County Coroner Greg Merchant said Shonteka Hazley, 31, was cut out of the vehicle and later died at Baptist Golden Triangle.

The male driver was airlifted to another hospital.

Columbus police continue to investigate the accident.