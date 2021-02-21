One killed in Lee County stabbing incident

LEE COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – One person is dead after a possible stabbing in Lee County Sunday.

The Lee County Sheriff’s Department took to its Facebook page to announce an investigation into the incident.

- Advertisement -

The alleged stabbing took place at a home on County Road 2204.

Once on scene, deputies found a male victim suffering from what appeared to be multiple stab wounds.

He was taken to NMMC by ambulance. He later died at the hospital.

A person of interest has been taken into custody.

The identity of the victim will be released once all family is notified.

This is an on-going investigation.