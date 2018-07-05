One killed at Pickwick State Park during July 4th storms

PICKWICK LANDING STATE PARK, Tenn. (WCBI) – Severe storms raced through North Mississippi and South Tennessee Wednesday night.

At the Pickwick Landing State Park, thousands of people from the region showed up to watch the annual fireworks celebration.

A severe storm moved through the park around 8:30 p.m., just before the start of the show, downing trees in the area.

One tree fell on a group of vehicles. Local Burnsville resident Becky Ayers’ car was under it. Her family was shaken up, but uninjured.

Others were sheltering from the storm in other vehicles surrounding hers. Early reports indicated several injuries occurred.

As of 10:41 a.m. Thursday Morning, the National Weather Service Office in Memphis and Hardin County officials confirm one person passed away from the storms at the park.

Other damage was reported in Tishomingo and Alcorn Counties. Power outages were reported in far north as Tishomingo County and Alcorn County. EMA reported trees down around the county, including one on a home near Kossuth.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.