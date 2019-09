OKOLONA, Miss. (WCBI) – One lane of Main Street in Okolona will be closed through the weekend.

Public Works Superintendent Richie Cousin said a water line cracked and needs repairing.

- Advertisement -

He said age played a role in the damage but a boil water notice is not needed.

Cousin encouraged drivers to be cautious, as they make their way through downtown.

He hopes the lane will reopen early next week.