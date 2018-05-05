One Lucky Person Cranked It Up And Drove Away With New Wheels

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – The sun was shining on one lucky lady in Columbus on Saturday.

Virginia Anne Glidewell of Booneville, is the winner of this year’s Crank It Up at Market Street.

It only took 39 tries, but this is Glidewell’s third time to try to win a Crank It Up vehicle.

This year a 2000 Nissan Pathfinder was provided by Columbus Nissan.

The pathfinder was made over by Bob’s Paint and Auto Body, Miller’s OK Tire, Audio Advantage.

“Oh, I’m so excited. I think my heart stopped when that, when that key turned. I think I died. I really think I died,” says Glidewell.

“It’s great to see it come in and the take the transformation of making something that’s unique and kind of one of a kind, sometimes. Doing the make over and knowing that

someone like Virginia won, it’s exciting to see that happen,” says Bob’s Paint and Auto Body, Tom Cooper.

WCBI would like to thank all of this year’s Crank It Up sponsors, and all of the qualifiers.