One man arrested after altercation injuring himself, another man and dog

OXFORD, Miss. (WCBI) – An Oxford man is arrested following an altercation that led to a dog being shot.

Police arrived at a home on Anchorage Road where two men were injured and a dog was suffering from a gunshot wound.

Markeeya Judson was one of the guys involved and he was arrested for aggravated assault.

His bond was set at$20,000 but a hold was placed on Judson from the Mississippi Department of Corrections.

Oxford Police say the dog is at home recovering.

For 24/7 news and updates, follow us on Facebook and Twitter