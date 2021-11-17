One man dead after two large trucks collided in Noxubee County

NOXUBEE COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – One man died Wednesday morning when two big trucks collided on Highway 45 in Noxubee County.

The accident happened at the intersection of Highway 45 and Highway 388.

One truck was pulling a load of cotton; the other, logs.

Witnesses said the driver of the 18 wheeler carrying the cotton was crossing Highway 45, heading north. That’s when they say the driver of the log truck t-boned the other truck.

There was lingering fog when the accident happened, about 8:30 this morning. Investigators haven’t said if those conditions may have played a part in the crash.

The name of the trucker who died has not been released.

The Mississippi Highway Patrol and the Noxubee County Sheriff’s department worked the scene.