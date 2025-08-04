One man dead and another in jail after a fight in Pontotoc

PONTOTOC, Miss. (WCBI) – One man is dead, another is in jail, after a fight turns deadly in Pontotoc County.

Pontotoc County Sheriff Leo Mask said 22-year-old Keshawn Dewayne Isbell was charged with one count of murder, two counts of aggravated assault, and one count of tampering with evidence.

Sheriff Mask said Isbell and 47-year-old Theus Lemoyne Marrion were involved in an altercation this weekend at apartments on Jerry Trail.

The sheriff said Isbell shot Marrion, causing his death.

Bond hasn’t been set for Isbell, and Sheriff Mask said he expects more arrests related to tampering with evidence.

