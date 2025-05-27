One man dead and another in jail after a shooting in Grenada Co.

GRENADA COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – A Memorial Day shooting in Grenada leaves one man dead and another in jail.

Grenada Police were called to a shooting in the 200 block of Levee Street around 2:30 am on Monday, May 26.

There, they found Jamorine Demarcus Cook suffering serious injuries.

Cook died as a result of those injuries.

Police arrested JaKwan M. Wright in connection with the shooting.

Wright is being held in the Grenada County Jail.

His charges have not been released.

The investigation is still open. Police are asking anyone with information on this incident to come forward.

For 24/7 news and updates, follow us on Facebook and X.