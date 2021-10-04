One man dead and another in jail after Noxubee County shooting
One man is dead and another man is in jail after a shooting in the middle of a Noxubee County highway.
20-year-old Ramsey Langford is charged with murder.
Sheriff Tommy Roby says Langford and 40-year-old Montrell Burrage got into an argument at Burrage’s home.
The feud continued out onto Highway 21, west of Shuqualak, where Burrage was shot.
He later died at a Jackson hospital.
Bond has not been set for Langford.