One man dead and another in jail after Noxubee County shooting

One man is dead and another man is in jail after a shooting in the middle of a Noxubee County highway.

20-year-old Ramsey Langford is charged with murder.

Sheriff Tommy Roby says Langford and 40-year-old Montrell Burrage got into an argument at Burrage’s home.

The feud continued out onto Highway 21, west of Shuqualak, where Burrage was shot.

He later died at a Jackson hospital.

Bond has not been set for Langford.