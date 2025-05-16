One man dead and another injured after a shooting in Grenada

GRENADA, Miss. (WCBI) – A Grenada County man is dead and another is in jail after a shooting.

42-year-old Antonio Goldston was wanted in connection with the deadly shooting.

Deputies considered him armed and extremely dangerous.

The sheriff’s department reports the shooting happened Thursday night, May 15, on Lincoln Road.

38-year-old Franklin Vicks was shot multiple times. He was found unresponsive on the floor by deputies.

Goldston’s official charges have not been released.

