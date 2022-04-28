One man dead and another on the run after a shooting

CALHOUN COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – One man is dead and another is on the run after a shooting in Calhoun County.

36-year-old Taurus Shaw is wanted for first degree murder.

Calhoun County Sheriff Greg Pollan says the gunfire happened about 8 o’clock Wednesday night in Derma.

A homeowner on Terry Drive tells WCBI the shooting happened on the street over and the victim, Anthony Armstrong, ran to their home and collapsed at their front door.

Pollan tells WCBI Armstrong was shot multiple times after an argument.

If you know where Taurus Shaw is, call the Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office.