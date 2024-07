One man dies in motorcycle accident in Calhoun County

CALHOUN COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – A deadly crash in Calhoun County remains under investigation.

Sheriff Greg Pollan said the accident happened just after 3 p.m. on Sunday.

A motorcycle and a car collided on South Murphree Street in Pittsboro.

24-year-old Robert Sanders, of Eupora, was on the motorcycle. He died from his injuries.

The sheriff’s department is investigating the crash.

