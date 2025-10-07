One man in custody and another on the run in Winston Co.

Fugitive Arrest: Don Ryhnes

Wanted: Andrew Hughes

WINSTON COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – A man on the run has been taken back to Winston County.

The Winston County Sheriff’s Department that Don Ryhnes was located and arrested in Nashville, Tennessee.

The U.S. Marshals’ Gulf Coast Regional Fugitive Task Force found Ryhnes.

Ryhnes will stand trial in Winston County Circuit Court upon his return

In a separate case in Winston County.

The Sheriff’s Department is asking the public to help locate Andrew Hughes.

Hughes is wanted in connection with several charges, including shooting into a dwelling.

If you see Hughes or have any information on his whereabouts, please contact law enforcement immediately.

You can also leave an anonymous tip on the P3 Tips app.

For 24/7 news and updates, follow us on Facebook and X