One man injured after early morning house fire

An early morning fire in Oktibbeha County leaves one man in the hospital.

OKTIBBEHA COUNTY, Miss.(WCBI)- An early morning fire in Oktibbeha County leaves one man in the hospital.

The fire happened on Hickory Grove Road around 2:00 A.M.

- Advertisement -

Oktibbeha county fire coordinator Kirk Rosenhan says one man was severely burned.

He was taken to OCH regional medical center for 2nd and 3rd degree burns.

The East Oktibbeha Fire and Rescue ,Bell Schoolhouse and District 5 Fire departments worked together to get the fire under control.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.