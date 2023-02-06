One man is dead after a vehicle hits him in Starkville

Starkville police are investigating a fatal Saturday night car collision

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI)- Starkville police are investigating a fatal Saturday night car collision involving a pedestrian on Garrad Road.

54-year-old Lawrence Cook of Starkville died on the scene.

The vehicle remained on the scene and everyone in the car cooperated with law enforcement about the accident.

The accident remains under investigation.

If anyone has information about this they’re encouraged to contact the Starkville police department or Goldent Triangle Crime stoppers.