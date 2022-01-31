One man is in the hospital following a Tupelo shooting

TUPELO,Miss. (WCBI)- Tupelo Police are investigating an early morning shooting that left one person hurt.

Around 4:30 Sunday morning, Tupelo Police were called to an apartment complex at the 1300 block of Mitchell Road.

Officers found a man with gunshots wounds. He was taken to the North Mississippi Medical Center ER.

He’s in critical condition.

The shooting remains under investigation.

Contact Tupelo Police if you have any information.