Deputies were called to a shooting in the Egypt Community around 12:30 this afternoon.

EGYPT, Miss. (WCBI) – One man is injured and another is in jail after a shooting in Monroe County.

This investigation is still in the early stages.

They arrested 70-year-old Saul Robinson of Gettis Road.

Robinson is charged with Aggravated Assault.

The victim is being treated for multiple gunshots and is reportedly stable.