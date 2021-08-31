One man is injured and another is in jail after a shooting in Monroe County.
EGYPT, Miss. (WCBI) – One man is injured and another is in jail after a shooting in Monroe County.
This investigation is still in the early stages.
Deputies were called to a shooting in the Egypt Community around 12:30 this afternoon.
They arrested 70-year-old Saul Robinson of Gettis Road.
Robinson is charged with Aggravated Assault.
The victim is being treated for multiple gunshots and is reportedly stable.