One more calm day before the rain

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI) – Conditions this week have been amazing, sunny, and calm. Temperatures have been hot, making it back into the 80s. Friday brings a cool down and a rain chance.

WEDNESDAY NIGHT: One more clear night ahead for NE MS. Temperatures tonight will be mild, dropping only into the lower 50s. There is going to be a light breeze. If you have to head out late tonight or early in the morning, it should feel fairly comfortable.

THURSDAY: It is going to be another hot one, with high temperatures returning once again into the middle 80s. Cloud coverage will slowly fill back in throughout the afternoon and into the evening. Overnight low temperatures will be warmer, in the upper 50s. There will be a very light chance for some scattered showers moving into NE MS by early Friday.

FRIDAY: Rain showers are expected throughout the morning. Temperatures will be cooler, only reaching into the middle 70s. We will see a break from the rain before redevelopment along the cold front during the evening. Luckily, severe chance is staying low across the state.

WEEKEND: Temperatures are going to continue to drop with the cooler air moving in behind the passing cold front. Saturday will have high temperatures in the upper 60s to the lower 70s. Sunday drops high temps into the middle 60s. Cloud coverage will be a little lighter, staying partly cloudy. Overnight temperatures will be in the cool, in the middle 40s.