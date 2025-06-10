One more dry and sunny day

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI) – Dry conditions hold through the middle of the week. Moisture returns with heavier clouds moving back in ahead of the next chance for showers and storms.

TUESDAY NIGHT: Calm and quiet overall. Temperatures will drop into the middle 60s. There will be a few passing clouds.

WEDNESDAY: Get outdoors if you can! It is going to be another really great day. It is going to be hot though. High temperatures will be in the upper 80s, teasing the lower 90s. There will be a few extra clouds, but nothing too heavy to block the sun. Conditions should stay completely dry, though showers may be just off to our SW. Lows will drop into the upper 60s.

END OF THE WEEK: A warm front will be pushing North, bringing back the warm and moist air to the Twin State Region. As the boundary moves in, temperatures are going to stay hot and the chance for rain will return. Scattered showers and storms will stick around through the end of the week and throughout the weekend. Luckily for now, staying below severe thresholds.