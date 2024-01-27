One more rainy system before dry out

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI) – This week has been a soaker! Rain shower after rain shower fell across Mississippi. After a slight break, more rain will return in one last system before drying out for several days.

FRIDAY NIGHT: Temperatures tonight staying tolerable and slightly humid, in the middle 50s. Rain will become widespread tonight into Saturday morning. Additional rain amounts of 1-2″ are likely, with locally higher amounts.

SATURDAY: Rain stays throughout Saturday morning. A break from the rain should come by the afternoon, as the entire system slowly shifts east. High temperatures look to hit the middle 60s again. Cloud coverage will become slightly lighter by the evening, allowing overnight lows to drop into the lower 40s.

SUNDAY: A cool end to our weekend. Sky conditions will stay mostly cloudy, but luckily dry. High temps will only be reaching into the lower 50s. Low temps drop into the middle 30s!

NEXT WEEK: The rain will be giving us a few days to come up for breath. High temperatures will range from the low/middle 50s to the lower 60s. Low temperatures next week will be chilly, staying mostly in the middle to upper 30s.