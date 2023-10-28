One more warm day ahead!

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI) – One more warm day is in store for Sunday, but then fall will make its presence known! A cold front will pass early Monday morning and temperatures will tumble into the 50s. Overnight lows will dip into the 30s to bring our first frost and freeze of the season. Afternoon highs return to the 60s by Thursday.

SATURDAY NIGHT: Quiet and mild. Low: 61.

SUNDAY: If you’ve been enjoying this warm weather, Sunday is the last day to do so. Highs will peak at 84 under mostly cloudy skies.

MONDAY: A cold front will pass late Sunday night and into early Monday morning. Temperatures will begin dropping from the 60s and into the 50s. Showers will be around for the first half of the day. Rain totals will remain below 0.25″. Afternoon highs will only reach the mid-50s.

REST OF WEEK: Well below average temperatures will stick around for the rest of the week, including Halloween! For trick-or-treating, expect a cool night with temperatures in the 40s, but it will feel like the 30s thanks to a blustery wind. A warming trend will begin on Thursday when highs return to the 60s.