One of two stolen vehicles found in Noxubee Co.

NOXUBEE COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – Noxubee County Deputies make a break in a stolen property case, but they still need the public’s help to wrap it up.

The Noxubee County Sheriff’s Office told WCBI they have recovered a truck, a Polaris side-by-side UTV, and a reported trailer stolen from a Yates Construction property on Paulette Road in Macon.

They were found on Highway 45 in Shuqualak.

The investigation into who took the vehicles is still open.

If you have any information on this case, call the Noxubee County Sheriff’s Office or Golden Triangle Crimestoppers.

For 24/7 news and updates, follow us on Facebook and X.