One person arrested and a victim identified in Columbus shooting

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – We have new information about a deadly Columbus shooting.

A person has been arrested and the victim is identified.

47-year-old Terry Macon is charged with murder.

The shooting happened Sunday evening in the 2500 block of 22nd Avenue North.

Witnesses told police Macon and 28-year-old Deadrian Buckhalter was arguing before the gunfire started.

Coroner Greg Merchant says Buckhalter died at Baptist Golden Triangle shortly after the shooting.

Police Chief Fred Shelton says Macon and Buckhalter are related and a weapon has been recovered.

Bond has not been set for Macon.