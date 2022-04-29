One person dead and another in jail after shooting in Oxford

OXFORD, Miss. (WCBI) – One person is dead and another is in jail after a shooting early this morning in Oxford.

Police have released few details but this is what we know.

Officers were called to the 600 block of Saddle Creek Drive just after one AM for gunfire.

Once OPD arrived, they found a person shot to death.

A suspect was identified and arrested.

No names, no charges, and no details about what led to the shooting have been released at this time.