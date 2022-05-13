VIDEO: One person dead and another injured in Columbus shooting

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – One person is dead and another person injured after a late afternoon shooting in Columbus.

The shooting happened around 3 p.m. on Waterworks Road. One black male was pronounced dead at the scene, and one black woman was shot and transported to Baptist Golden Triangle Hospital. There was another male in the apartment who was not shot or injured that’s being investigated.

“From what we heard a black male entered the apartment and at this time we’re trying to figure out what the motive was for the shooting. We don’t have that. So we know that there was some exchange of words but again it’s early. We’re trying to get the two witnesses there calmed down to get us some information. We do know that we’re looking for a black male and that male had a mask or something over his face,” said Police Chief Fred Shelton.

We’ll have more on this story coming up tonight on the News at 9 on CW4 and WCBI News at 10.