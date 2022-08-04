One person dead and two injured after Clay Co. shooting

CLAY COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – One person is dead and two others are injured in a Clay County shooting.

Sheriff Eddie Scott says the incident happened outside of a home on Webber Road on Wednesday evening.

Scott says one victim was released from the hospital this morning and the other remains in a Tupelo hospital.

Deputies are still trying to figure out what led to the gunfire.

Coroner Alvin Carter says 72-year-old Joe Parker of Houston died at the scene.