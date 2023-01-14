One person dies after officer-involved shooting in Lamar County, Ala.

LAMAR COUNTY, Ala. (WCBI) – One person is dead after an officer-involved shooting in Lamar County this morning.

Our Winston Reed joined us live from Vernon with what we’ve been able to learn.

Multiple sources told WCBI Friday that this started as a pursuit inside the town of Vernon and went into the southern part of Lamar County.

That chase ended near Mud Creek Road and Zion-Shiloh Road.

We are waiting on the name of the person that died in the shooting to be released.

No law enforcement officers were injured.

WCBI has reached out to Vernon police and the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency and is awaiting a response.

We are told that the Alabama Bureau of Investigation has taken over the investigation.

We will keep you updated as more information becomes available.

