One person dies, another injured in Booneville shooting

BOONEVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) – One person is dead and another is injured in a Booneville shooting.

Police Chief Michael Ramey said the gunfire started at about 6:45 Monday night at August Circle apartments.

The body of 18-year-old Damarion Calvin of Tupelo was found inside a vehicle by officers.

35-year-old Santetoris Copeland was also shot inside the car but ran from the scene, along with 24-year-old Marcus Wood of Winona and a 16-year-old.

Copeland has been treated and released from a Tupelo hospital.

Investigators have found a vehicle connected to the shooting.

However, they are still searching for a person of interest and trying to find out what led up to the gunfire.

If you have any information about this shooting, call Crime Stoppers of Northeast Mississippi or Booneville police.

